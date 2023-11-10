Cricket World Cup Semi-Final Qualification Scenarios

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP
Bengaluru, India: New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in their last league match on Thursday to all but book their semi-final spot at the World Cup.
Afghanistan and Pakistan remain in the race for the remaining final-four spot with one match left but need improbable winning margins.
Table-toppers India, South Africa and Australia have already booked their places in the final-four of the 10-team tournament.
AFP Sport takes a look at qualification scenarios needed to become the fourth semi-finalist.
- New Zealand -Played: 9, Points: 10, Net run-rate: 0.743
Runners-up in the previous two editions, New Zealand can now only wait for Pakistan and Afghanistan to finish their league stage.
But barring a miracle the Kiwis are set to face India in the first semi-final in Mumbai on November 15.
- Pakistan -Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: 0.036
Remaining match: v England (in Kolkata on Saturday)
The 1992 champions have to win their final match by at least 287 runs.
- Afghanistan -Played: 8, Points: 8, Net run-rate: -0.338
Remaining match: v South Africa (in Ahmedabad on Friday)
Afghanistan need to win by at least 438 runs to surpass New Zealand on net run-rate.
The Afghans also have the worst run-rate among the three teams.
