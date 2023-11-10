Amir Leaves For UAE

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Thursday, heading to the city of Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

HH the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.