Amir Leaves For UAE

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Thursday, heading to the city of Abu Dhabi on a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.
HH the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.
