'Gaza: A Pulse Of My Colors' Exhibition Opens At Qatar University

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Environment and Climate Change HE Sheikh Dr. Faleh bin Nasser bin Ahmed bin Ali Al-Thani inaugurated a charitable art exhibition titled "Gaza: A Pulse of My Colors" at Qatar University (QU), where artistic works about current events of war, blockade and destruction in the Gaza Strip were showcased.

The exhibition was organized by the Department of Fine Arts in the College of Education at QU and the Culture and Arts Chapter of the QU Alumni Association, in the presence of the President of the QU Alumni Association and a number of artists.

It featured a wide array of artworks, including paintings and handcrafted items created by the students of the Fine Arts Department. In collaboration with the Qatar Charity, these artworks are available for purchase, and all proceeds are dedicated to the relief efforts for our brethren in Gaza.

The exhibition included the unveiling of an artwork of the Palestinian map which all visitors had the opportunity to sign, as well as a live drawing by a number of artists. There was also a presentation of short videos about the Palestinian cause, in addition to other artistic activities such as face and hand painting, among other engaging activities.

Head of the Department of Art Education at the College of Education Dr. Latifa Al Meghaissib said that the Gaza war left many martyrs and wounded, as well as the bombing, destruction, and a long-lasting blockade that has deeply affected human sentiments. The artists involved who used their brushes as expressive tools are deeply moved by these events.

This charitable art exhibition aims to allow Art Education students to express their feelings about ongoing events such as the war, the blockade, and the destruction in Gaza through their artistic works.

Vice President of the Culture and Arts Chapter at the QU Alumni Association Amna Abdulkarim emphasized that this exhibition came as a humanitarian response to the escalating events in the wounded Gaza Strip.

"Culture and arts cannot be isolated from the reality surrounding them. Just as words can convey messages and meanings, so can art be a language that speaks for our significant causes, especially those that touch the depth of our identity, beliefs, and humanity, and it can be used to talk about the pain, disappointment, and anger accumulated in the consciousness of our nation that has been affected by harsh events."

