Amir, UAE President Discuss Strengthening Relations, Situation In Palestine

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Abu Dhabi: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and his brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan discussed the fraternal relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and consolidate them in various fields, especially with regard to strengthening the bonds of fraternal cooperation, the good and interest of the two brotherly peoples, in addition to strengthening joint GCC action.

During the discussions held at the Beach Palace in Abu Dhabi today, November 9, HH the Amir and HH the President of the UAE also reviewed regional and international developments and exchanged views on a number of current issues of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and ways to enhance relief and humanitarian work and protect civilians and reduce escalation, in order to achieve stability and security in the region.

The discussions were attended by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the Minister of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya) HE Sheikh Khalifa bin Hamad Al Thani, the Head of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, Head of the State Security Service, and a number of Their Excellencies, members of the official delegation accompanying HH the Amir.

The United Arab Emirates side was attended by HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Court, HH Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Tahnoun Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Rulers Representative in the Al Dhafra Region Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, HH Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, and a number of Their Highnesses and Excellencies ministers and senior officials.



HH the Amir also attended a dinner banquet hosted by his brother, HH the President of the sisterly United Arab Emirates, in honour of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.