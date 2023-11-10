Amir Leaves Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Abu Dhabi this evening, November 9, after a fraternal visit to the sisterly United Arab Emirates.

His Highness and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure from the Presidential Flight by his brother, the President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Also present were Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior HH Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the UAE HE Dr. Sultan Salmeen Saeed Al Mansouri, and Ambassador of the UAE to the State Qatar HE Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhboot Al-Nahyan.

HH the Amir was accompanied by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and an official delegation.