Qatar Customs Officials Foil Drug Smuggling Attempt

Doha, Qatar: The Customs officials at Hamad International Airport (HIA) foiled another attempt to smuggle Lyrica pills into Qatar.

The officials, following their suspicion, inspected a shipment containing household tools.

A total of 1,098 narcotic Lyrica pills were found secretly hidden inside a wooden box within the shipment.

On November 2, over 2,780 Lyrica pills secretly hidden inside a bag belonging to an inbound traveler were seized by HIA cargo officials. Prior to this, an attempt to smuggle 177 Gabapentin pills into the country was foiled HIA Customs officials.

The Customs Department has been warning against bringing illegal goods into the country. They are equipped with all means of support including the latest devices and continuous training to read the body language of passengers and to be aware of the latest methods followed by smugglers.