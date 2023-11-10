Amir Arrives In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Abu Dhabi: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived this morning in Abu Dhabi, the United Arab Emirates, to take part in a consultative meeting that will be held later today.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed upon arrival at the Presidential Flight by President of the United Arab Emirates HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

HH the Amir and the accompanying delegation were welcomed also by Deputy Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council HH Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser HH Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court HH Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan.