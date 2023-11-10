Ahlibank Holds Blood Donation Drive

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Ahlibank, one of the leading financial institutions in Qatar, has organised a blood donation campaign at its Head Office in Al Sadd in partnership with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC).

The campaign's objective is to contribute and support the Blood Bank in Qatar and to raise awareness of the importance of donating blood.

Hassan Ahmed AlEfrangi, Ahlibank DCEO Retail Banking said:“The campaign was very successful and employees were enthusiastic to participate and donate blood. We are extremely proud of the great response from our staff. This humanitarian awareness campaign is part of the Bank's commitment within the community and in line with the Bank's Corporate Social Responsibility.”

AlEfrangi added:“The campaign aims to support the blood bank reserve in Qatar and promoting employee awareness on the importance of blood donation. I would like to thank all employees who contributed and participated in the blood donation, and also thank HMC for their continued support in this noble cause.”

