Death Toll Of UNRWA Workers Tops 100

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera
The head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency says the number of its workers killed since the start of the war has exceeded 100.
“Devastated. Over 100 UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning,” Philippe Lazzarini said, reiterating a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.
MENAFN10112023000063011010ID1107407972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.