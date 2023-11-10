Death Toll Of UNRWA Workers Tops 100

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The head of the UN's Palestinian refugee agency says the number of its workers killed since the start of the war has exceeded 100.

“Devastated. Over 100 UNRWA colleagues confirmed killed in 1 month. Parents, teachers, nurses, doctors, support staff. UNRWA is mourning, Palestinians mourning, Israelis mourning,” Philippe Lazzarini said, reiterating a call for a humanitarian ceasefire.