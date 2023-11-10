Amir, Egyptian President Discuss Regional And International Issues

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and his brother President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah Al Sisi held an official session of talks at Al Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo today.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields. HH the Amir and HE the Egyptian President also discussed a number of current regional and international issues, and exchanged views on them, most notably developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and joint efforts to stop the aggression against Gaza, reduce the escalation, and introduce urgent humanitarian aid, to ensure the safety of civilians and contribute to reducing tensions in the region.

In this regard, the two sides affirmed their firm and continuous support for the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, especially their right to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, on the basis of the two-state solution, and their condemnation of all violations committed against the Palestinian people, their land, and their sanctities that undermine reaching a just solution for the issue.

The session was attended by Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Chief of the Amiri Diwan HE Sheikh Saoud Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, Head of the State Security HE Abdullah bin Mohammed Al Khulaifi, and a number of Their Excellencies senior officials, members of the official delegation.

On the Egyptian side, it was attended by Prime Minister HE Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, Director of the Egyptian General Intelligence Directorate HE Major General Abbas Kamel, Chief of the Office of the Republic's President HE Major General Ahmed Ali, Minister of Health and Population HE Dr. Khaled Abdel Ghaffar, Spokesman for the Presidency of the Republic Counsellor Ahmed Fahmy.

HH the Amir and HE the Egyptian President held a bilateral meeting in which they discussed aspects of supporting and developing the strong fraternal relations bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, and all current issues of joint interest.

HH the Amir also attended a luncheon banquet hosted by his brother HE President of the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt, in honor of His Highness and the accompanying delegation.