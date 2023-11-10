More Than 50 Percent Of Housing Units Damaged In Gaza: Authorities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Al Jazeera

The Israeli bombing of Gaza has caused damage to more than 50 percent of housing units across Gaza, local authorities have said.

In a statement, the media office of Gaza's government said some 40,000 housing units in the besieged enclave were completely destroyed by the Israeli army.

It also said around 32,000 tons of explosives were dropped on Gaza since the start of the Israeli assault on Gaza on October 7.

The estimated preliminary losses in the housing sector and infrastructure are estimated to be $2bn each, the government media office said.