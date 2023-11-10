Private Vehicle Registration Up 12% In Sept

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The new private vehicles registration surged in September 2023. The total number of registered new vehicles stood at 8,446 in September, recording a growth of 12 percent compared to same month in 2022, according to data released by the Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA).

The registration of private vehicles accounted for 72 percent of the total new vehicles registered by type. The new private vehicles stood at 6,074, recording a rise of 16.6 percent and 13.9 percent on monthly and yearly basis respectively.

While the registration of private motorcycles was 299 in September 2023 compared to 251 in the previous month registering a rise of 19.1 percent on month-on-month basis and decline of 50.5 percent on year-on-year basis. Out of the total new vehicles registered by type the private new motorcycles accounted for 3 percent.

The rise in vehicle registrations is a sign that the country's economy is recovering as more cars are being bought and sold. The registration of private transport vehicles stood at 1,053 in September which formed 12 percent of the total new vehicles registered in September 2023. The registration of trailers witnessed a rise of 20 percent on monthly basis and decline of 34.9 percent on yearly basis. While heavy equipment stood at 154 which accounted for 2 percent of total registrations.

According to figures in the report, the clearing of vehicles processes stood at 123,044, showing a annual and monthly decline of 0.3 percent and 10.9 percent respectively. The renewal of vehicles stood at 70,539 an increase of 7.2 percent on yearly basis and decline of 3 percent on monthly basis. While the transfer of ownership accounted for 32,435 vehicles, The total number of traffic violations registered during September 2023 were 203,824, witnessing a yearly decline of 15.1 percent.

Out of the total traffic violations registered in September, included speed limit violation (radar) which accounted for 65 percent, while stand and wait rules and obligations violations were 21 percent. The speed limit violation (radar) of vehicles stood at 75,963 registering a decline of 21.6 percent and 48.9 percent monthly and annually. While traffic signal violations reached 4,417 recording a decrease of 11.6 percent and 27.5 percent on month-on-month and year-on-year basis.

United Development Company, the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, is pleased to announce a significant increase in the number of vehicles visiting The Pearl Island in October 2023, reinforcing its status as a premier destination in Qatar.

During the month of October, The Pearl Island recorded the entry of approximately 1.76 million vehicles, marking a notable 6 percent increase from the previous month of September 2023 and a 4 percent increase compared to the same period last year.