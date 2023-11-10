ICAI Doha Chapter Organises 'Embracing AI- Future Finance Catalyst' Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Doha Chapter of ICAI successfully organised its 9th Annual Conference, titled“Embracing AI- Future Finance Catalyst,” at the Pullman Doha Westbay on October 26th and 27th, 2023. The conference witnessed a significant turnout, with over 200 participants, including members of the Doha Chapter, overseas delegates, and finance professionals from prominent organizations in Qatar, India, and GCC countries.

The event commenced with the inauguration by esteemed guests, including CA Suresh Prabhu, Founding Chancellor of Rishihood University and Former Union Cabinet Minister, CA Aniket Sunil Talati, President of ICAI, and CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President of ICAI. During his opening remarks, CA Suresh Prabhu shed light on the role of Artificial Intelligence as a catalyst for finance Professionals and its future significance.

CA Aniket Sunil Talati, the President of ICAI, highlighted various initiatives undertaken by ICAI and outlined the vision for the organization as it approaches its centenary celebrations in 2047. He emphasized how ICAI has embraced technology, including AI, to streamline processes, citing the example of CA results now being declared within two weeks instead of two months. He also mentioned ICAI's focus on transforming its global presence by customizing courses based on the rules and regulations of different countries, thereby creating a community of Global CAs.

CA Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal, Vice-President of ICAI, discussed the socio-economic and technological impact on the accounting profession. He envisioned India's economy reaching 40 trillion dollars by 2047, in line with ICAI's centenary celebrations, and emphasized the need to produce four million chartered accountants in India to support this growth.

Chapter Chairperson Vignesh Kalyanaraman welcomed the esteemed guests, sponsors, and dignitaries, emphasizing the pivotal role Artificial Intelligence will play in the accounting profession. He highlighted the potential of AI in automation, analytics, and process optimization, underscoring its ability to bring value to professionals in the field.

Distinguished speakers from reputable organizations shared valuable insights on the influential role of Generative AI in the field of Finance, enlightening the audience with their expertise and wisdom. In addition, motivational speakers charmed and engaged the audience through their captivating speeches, incorporating humor and laughter to uplift and motivate.

As part of inauguration, the Doha Chapter launched the souvenir for the conference.“CA Dilip Thakkar Professional Achiever Award,” aimed at inspiring chartered accountants to achieve excellence in their profession, organization, and society. The award was presented to CA Abdul Nasser, an international author and motivational speaker, in recognition of his significant contributions to the chartered accountant fraternity and his efforts to elevate the CA profession globally.