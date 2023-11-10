IBPC Qatar Takes Part At Hospitality Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

IBPC Qatar, working under the Aegis of the Embassy of India, in cooperation with Indian Travel Professional Forum (ITPF) participated in the 8th edition of Hospitality Qatar at the DECC from 6-8 Nov 2023.

The booth was focused on promoting Adventure, Medical, Holistic and Luxury Tourism in India. The colorful booth located in the 'Destination Pavilion' was popular with all visitors to the exhibition.

Numerous Diplomats including Ambassadors Gautam Bhattacharyya of Sweden, Pekka Voutilainen of Finland, Arman Issagaliyev of Kazakhstan, and many other high profile dignitaries also patronized the booth by their visit and spoke high praise of India as a top tourist destination.

IBPC President Jaffer Us Sadik and ITPF President Jacob Thomas along with their team ensured that India was promoted as one of the top Tourist Destinations of the World. IBPC and ITPF will collaborate once again to exhibit at the forthcoming Qatar Travel Mart which will take place from 20-22 Nov 2023 at the DECC.