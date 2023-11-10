Qatar's Producer Price Index Rises 5.42% In September 2023

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar's Producer Price Index (PPI) for September 2023 recorded 119.66 points registering an increase of 5.42% when compared to the PPI of previous month (August 2023). On year-on year (Y-o-Y) basis, the PPI of September 2023 showed a decrease of 27.04% when compared to the PPI of September 2022 according to data by Planning and Statistics Authority (PSA), yesterday.

The PPI of September 2023 for the Mining and Quarrying showed an increase of 5.55% when compared with PPI of August 2023, primarily due to the price increase on“Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas” by 5.55%, while no change noticed in“Other Mining and Quarrying”.

When compared with its counterpart in previous year (September 2022), PPI of Mining of September 2023 showed a decrease of 29.79%, due to the price decrease on“Crude Petroleum and Natural Gas” by 29.82%, with a relatively stability at 0.02% for“Other Mining and Quarrying”.

In Manufacturing, an increase of 5.40% has been recorded in September 2023, when compared with the previous months Manufacturing index (August 2023). The prices increase is seen in:“Chemicals and Chemical Products” by 7.20%,“Refined Petroleum Products” by 5.80%, followed by“Food Products” by 4.55%,“Basic Metals” by 4.12%, and“Beverages” by 0.14%. The decreasing prices are noticed in“Rubber and Plastics Products” by 2.98%, and“Cement & Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products” by 0.53%. No change noticed in“Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media” in September 2023.

Comparing with the index of counterpart in the previous year (September 2022), Manufacturing PPI of September 2023 showed a decrease of 10.23%. The major groups which explain this price decrease are:“Basic Metals” by 16.38%, followed by“Chemicals and Chemical Products” by 14.64%, and“Refined Petroleum Products” by 1.48%. However, the increasing prices are noticed in“Food Products” by 7.47%,“Beverages” by 3.41%,“Rubber and Plastics Products” by 2.59%, and“Cement & Other Non-Metallic Mineral Products” by 2.10%. No change noticed in“Printing and Reproduction of Recorded Media”.

The PPI the Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply group showed an increase of 0.16% compared to August 2023. When compared the PPI of September 2023, to the PPI of September 2022, it showed an increase of 1.17%.

With regard to Water supply, the PPI of this group showed a decrease of 1.27% compared to August 2023. When compared the PPI of September 2023, to the PPI of September 2022, it showed an increase of 15.79%