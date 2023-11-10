               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Leaves For Egypt


11/10/2023 10:01:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha this morning, heading to the city of Cairo on a visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.
His Highness the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.

