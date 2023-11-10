Amir Leaves For Egypt

Doha, Qatar: HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha this morning, heading to the city of Cairo on a visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt. His Highness the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and an official delegation.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.