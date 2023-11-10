               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Qatar Attends Preparatory Meeting Of Arab Fms


11/10/2023 10:01:25 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated yesterday, in Riyadh, in the preparatory meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers ahead of the extraordinary session of the Arab Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

