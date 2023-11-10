Qatar Attends Preparatory Meeting Of Arab Fms

Riyadh: The State of Qatar participated yesterday, in Riyadh, in the preparatory meeting of the Arab Foreign Ministers ahead of the extraordinary session of the Arab Summit in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi chaired the State of Qatar's delegation at the meeting.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.