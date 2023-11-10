Amir Arrives In Cairo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani arrived on Friday in the city of Cairo on a visit to the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt.

Upon his arrival, HH the Amir was welcomed at the Cairo International Airport by the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Also at the reception were a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials, including the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Tariq Ali Al Ansari, and members of the Qatari embassy.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and an official delegation.