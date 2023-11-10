5Th International Primary Health Care Conference Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The 5th International Primary Health Care Conference (IPHCC), organised by the Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC), began yesterday and will continue until November 12 under the theme“Primary Care Today: Lessons Learnt, Future Action for Sustainability.”The opening of the 5th IPHCC was attended by Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohammed Al Kuwari and about 1,000 participants that include healthcare professionals, researchers, policy-makers and influencers and those interested in the field, in addition to leading medical and academic institutions from all over the world.

The participants will discuss many of the topics that will be presented through six workshops and thirty sessions that will contribute to the exchange of experiences and best medical practices in this field Managing Director and Chairperson of the IPHCC Organizing Committee Dr. Mariam Abdul Malik said that the IPHCC 2023 coincides with the 45th anniversary of Alma-Ata and the 5th anniversary of Astana declarations on primary health care, both of which represent an essential step for public health in the twenty-first century as they highlight primary health care as the key to achieving the goal of right to health for all.

Dr. Abdul Malik noted in a speech delivered by Assistant Managing Director of the PHCC and Vice-Chairperson of the IPHCC Organizing Committee Musallam Al Nabit on her behalf during the opening of the conference, that in order to implement the primary care plan effectively, the PHCC has built a strategy centered around several items, the most important of which are providing integrated, comprehensive and coordinated health services, providing person-centered health care and well-being system, providing services based on evidence and data, the latest technology developments, as well as providing quality-based services.

She said that one of the most important areas of strategic progress in the PHCC is the shift towards a more person-centered care model. She noted that enabling individuals to participate effectively in their health decisions makes them feel responsible and can take control, which helps in their commitment to treatment plans and following a healthier lifestyle.

Dr. Abdul Malik stated in her speech that the holding of the 5th IPHCC affirms the importance of primary care in any health system. The conference has great importance as it comes at a time of great global multi-sectoral movement to accelerate recovery process, take lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as achieve sustainable development goals at a more rapid pace.

Over the past years, the PHCC relied on accurate assessments with the aim of evidence-based development. Given the total population of the State of Qatar of approximately 3 million people, and through thirty-one health centers distributed across all regions, the number of visitors registered in health centers during the first six months of this year reached more than one million and 700 thousand visitors, while the number of patient visits reached more than two and a half million during the same period, with an average exceeding 420 thousand visits per month, Dr. Abdul Malik explained.

She added that the average of these numbers reached 19 percent of citizens compared to 81 percent of other nationalities, with a rate of 48 percent of males and 52 percent of females. The PHCC managed to obtain many major international accreditations between the years 2021 and 2022, such as the Diamond-level accreditation certificate from Accreditation Canada International (ACI), the Person-Centered Care Award, in addition to PHCC's laboratories being accredited by the College of American Pathologists (CAP).