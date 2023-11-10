PM Receives Phone Call From UN Secretary-General

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on Wednesday received a telephone call from Secretary-General of the United Nations H E Antonio Guterres. Conversation during the call addressed the developments in Gaza Strip and the Occupied Palestinian territories. The Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs stressed the need for concerted regional and international diplomatic efforts to reach an immediate ceasefire, and to permanently open the Rafah crossing to ensure the flow of relief convoys and humanitarian aid to the Palestinian brothers besieged in Gaza Strip.

He also voiced the State of Qatar's deep concern about the catastrophic deterioration of humanitarian conditions in Gaza Strip, and its condemnation of the bombing of civilians and civilian establishments.

He also expressed the State of Qatar's support for the efforts of the United Nations and the effective role of its Secretary-General in mobilizing international efforts for calm and de-escalation, pledging the continuation of the Qatari efforts in mediation in coordination with the United Nations organization. For his part, the Secretary-General of the United Nations expressed thanks to the State of Qatar for its mediation endeavors and its support from international efforts