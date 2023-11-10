Fourth Round Of Longines Hathab Begins Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The fourth round of Qatar Equestrian Tour Longines – Hathab 7th season will begin at the outdoor arena of Qatar Equestrian Federation in Al Rayyan from today and continue till tomorrow.

The fourth round of the 7th season, which has had an enthusiastic start, will kick-off with the Future Riders' competition (Optimum Time) at 2pm – with a hurdle height of 60 cm for ages 6 to 12 years, and 80 cm for ages 12 to 16 years. This will be followed by the Small Tour – Accumulator with Joket (110/115cm) event at 3.30pm.

The Medium Tour (individual & teams) Table A One round against the clock with jump off (13/135cm) competitions will begin at 6.30pm.

Tomorrow, the Table A One round against the clock (100cm) event for Amateur Riders will begin at 2pm. This will be followed by the Open Class - Table A One round against the clock (120/125cm) competition at 3.30, and the Big Tour - Table A One round against the clock (145/150cm) from 6.30pm.

Currently, Cyrine Cherif leads the standings in the Big Tour with 87 points while Jaber Rashid Al Amri leads the Individual Medium Tour with 71 points. The Small Tour is led by Abdullah Hassan Al Emadi with 71 points, while Muhammad Abdullah Al Marri leads in the Future Riders' first level with 90 points, and Azzam Barzan Saleh the second level with 79 points.

Hadi Nasser Al Shahwani is the leader in the Amateur Riders' category with 80 points. In dressage, Maryam Ahmed Al Saimatt leads Level 1 with 60 points while Abdullah Khaled Al Julandani tops Level 2 with 55 points.

The Longines Hathab - Qatar Equestrian Tour is one of the most prominent local championships and aims to support and develop the level of equestrianism in the country, by providing a first-class competitive platform that gives participants the opportunity to develop their skills and abilities, as well as enhancing cooperation and partnerships between local authorities concerned with the sport.