Al Shaqab Racing's Aldafnah Lands Al Beshariyah Cup With Big Victory

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Shaqab Racing's homebred Aldafnah made a stunning Qatar debut last night, storming to a massive nine-and-a-half length victory to clinch the Al Beshariyah Cup at Al Rayyan Racecourse.

Guided by jockey Olivier d'Andigne, the Jean de Mieulle-trained filly looked a class apart in the 1900m feature for Purebred Arabian Premium Maiden (Class 6) culminating the Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's (QREC) fifth Al Rayyan Meeting in style.



Olivier d'Andigne guides Al Shaqab Racing's Aldafnah to Al Beshariyah Cup triumph. PICS: Juhaim/QREC

The victory completed a hat-trick of titles for De Mieulle and a double for jockey D'Andigne on the 12-race card day.

Earlier in the penultimate race, Ahmed Hassan Al Malki Al Jehani-owned Mater reigned supreme in the 1200m Local Thoroughbred Conditions with Jason Watson guiding the Hamad Al Jehani-trained gelding to a narrow victory over Dhergham Bu Thaila.

Also yesterday, Al Shaqab Racing's Shamlowl which had d'Andigne in the saddle was a clear winner in the 1900m Purebred Arabian Handicap (75-95), racing to victory by over lengths to grab second title of the day for trainer De Mieulle.

In the Thoroughbred Handicap 60-80, Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri piloted Owaida Salem Al Hajri -trained Account to a three-length win in the 1900m run, while Hadi Al Ramzani-trained MJ Mutabahi under Abdul Aziz Fahad Al Balushi recorded a convincing five-length triumph in the 1200m Purebred Arabian Handicap.

De Mieulle enjoyed his first title yesterday when Chloe Mignonneau rode Hemian to an exciting two-length win in the 1200m Purebred Arabian Novice Plate.

Catch A Wave under Louis Nomis was also impressive as the Deborah Amanda Clare Mountain-trained clinched the Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 by a five-length margin.

Earlier, led by jockey Lukas Delozier, Mohammed Ghazali-trained Qawaafi set the pace for the marathon day claiming the 1700m Local Thoroughbred Handicap 25-45 victory by whopping eight lengths.

In the second race of the day, Wakeel under Tomas Lukasek edged Ready Reckoner by half length to win the 1700m Thoroughbred Handicap 45-65.

The thrill continued with Rafal, Little Helen and Alouqa marking victories following exciting contests.

Action will resume at the Al Rayyan Racecourse with sixth QREC Meeting tomorrow. It will be another long day with 10 races scheduled at the venue offering the prestigious Umm Bab Cup in the day's feature race.