Katara To Hold Training Course On 'Art Of Etiquette, Protocol For High Society Women'

Doha, Qatar: From November 21 to 23, Katara Center for Public Diplomacy will organise a training course on“The Art of Etiquette and Protocol for High Society Women,” presented in Arabic by Dr. Haya Al Farhoud Al Maadadi, a human skills development and conference industry consultant.

The course comes within the framework of the center's efforts to spread the culture of protocol and etiquette and enhance its skills, which include professional aspects related to the duties of women in high society.

Prof. Maryam Majid Al Saad, Director of the International Affairs Department at the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, and Secretary-General of the International Public Diplomacy Network and CEO of the Katara Center for Public Diplomacy, said that the training programme aims to provide women of high society with a series of necessary skills in the concepts of etiquette in work and social life. This is in addition to learning about the etiquette of official protocol for events, pointing out that the training course includes various topics that contribute to deepening knowledge and developing skills among participants in practicing and applying etiquette and protocol in the field of work and official and social events.

She added that the target groups of the training course include women of high society from all specialisations who wish to develop their special and professional skills in etiquette and protocol, learn about their forms in various cultures and countries, and apply this knowledge in their lives and daily dealings, and clarify the relationship that links the rules of etiquette and protocol, international standards, principles of Islamic culture, and authentic Arab customs and values.

The integrated training course programme offers a number of in-depth educational courses that deal in detail with the arts of etiquette and protocol, the relationship of Islam with etiquette and protocol, and effective communication.