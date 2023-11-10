Lemnisk's Enterprise Strategy Focuses on Doubling Revenue in Two Quarters

(MENAFN- EmailWire) Bangalore, India – (ARAB NEWSWIRE) -- Lemnisk, a frontrunner in the enterprise Customer Data Platform sector, has reported a significant surge in revenue and profitability driven by its strategic focus on large enterprises. A customer data platform (CDP) is a collection of software that creates a persistent, unified customer profile that is accessible to other systems.



As an industry-leading real-time CDP vendor, Lemnisk enables enterprises to break down customer data silos by offering deep integrations with top and strategic tool ecosystems including Adobe, Salesforce, and Microsoft Dynamics. Using these integrations and other flexible enterprise-focused data ingestion techniques, they can quickly aggregate and activate data across their technology stacks, create unified customer views, and drive personalized, data-driven customer experiences.



Rinku Ghosh, Co-Founder & COO, Lemnisk, said, “Rather than offering an overwhelming number of integrations, our goal is to provide key ones with which enterprises can unlock the full potential of their existing tool ecosystems and create exceptional experiences while keeping consent and privacy frameworks at the core.”



Praveen D.S, Co-Founder & CTO, Lemnisk, said, “On top of the CDP where all customer interactions are centralized, our proprietary machine learning stack, Ramanujan, enables a scaled understanding of the right user, right time and right channel.”



“This enterprise-focused strategy has reaped excellent results for us. We are booking record deals that will boost our revenue by 2X in just 2 quarters and make us profitable”, added Rinku.



For more information about Lemnisk CDP and its enterprise-focused integrations, visit lemnisk







