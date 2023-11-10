Biomaterials Market Insights, Top Players and Growth Forecast to 2030

(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the biomaterials market will touch USD 349.1 billion by 2030, powering at a rate of 13.4% in the years to come.



The growth of the industry is encouraged by tech progressions, the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal and skeletal conditions, and increasing support of the governments, such as funds and grants for increasing the production of advanced biomaterials.



The elderly people require extensive care as they are prone to illnesses, as a result of low immunity and high recovery time. As a result of the changes in tendons and ligaments with age, the flexibility of joints decreases, and their motion turn out to be more restricted.



Aging people also fall prey to chronic diseases much easily, particularly CVDs, therefore leading to a surge in demand for prosthetics and implants.



Plastic surgeries will grow the fastest, progressing at a rate of 15%, in the industry. Biomaterials are used for reconstructive along with cosmetic purposes in plastic surgeries. This category will grow as diverse vendors are putting in a lot of money for developing reliable and safe to use products in plastic surgeries. Breast implants are among the major applications of biomaterials in plastic surgeries.



Metallic materials were the most used, with a share of about 30%, in the past and this trend will continue in the years to come as well.



These materials are considerably used in biomedical components and devices, for example hard tissue replacements, and cardiac and cardiovascular stents, because of their necessary mechanical properties and biocompatibility. For improving the biological properties for meeting the clinical needs, chemical surface alteration is regularly executed on metallic biomaterials.



North America biomaterials market had the largest revenue, about USD 50 billion in the past. This is because of the increasing healthcare spending, increasing support of the government, and growing consciousness regarding implantable medical devices.



Furthermore, the existence of numerous market players, the growing requirement for implantable devices, and the rising count of number of hip and knee replacements are also boosting the demand for biomaterials in the U.S.



Additionally, women are getting more inclined toward plastic surgeries, such as, facelifts, liposuction, tummy tucks, breast augmentation, and breast lifts, and this is powering the regional industry.



Europe had a considerable share in the past. This is attributable to the continuous product revolutions and uplifting requirement from the medical industry. The most important user of biomaterials is orthopedics, as a result of the increasing surgeries.



Germany has a considerable share in Europe, because of the growing requirement for minimally invasive surgeries, high level of patient consciousness, and the existence of cutting-edge healthcare infra for joint replacement surgery.



It is because of the increasing tech-advancements in the field of medical science, the need for biomaterials is on the rise all over the world.



MENAFN10112023005304011875ID1107407731