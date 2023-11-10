Hamas Loses Control In Northern Gaza: Israel Asserts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Hamas has reportedly lost control of northern Gaza, with thousands of residents relocating to the south, according to Israel's military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari claim on Wednesday.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated that around 50,000 Gazans have moved from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, believing that Hamas no longer maintains control in the north.

Hagari emphasized that there will be no ceasefire, but Israel has allowed humanitarian pauses at specific times to facilitate residents' relocation to the south.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared that there will be no fuel deliveries to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas until hostages seized by the Palestinian militants are released.

The Israel-Hamas war began on October 7 when Hamas fighters crossed into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip.

Israel claims that Hamas militants killed approximately 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and seized over 240 hostages in what was described as the worst attack on Israel since its founding in 1948.

The conflict has seen a substantial death toll, with over 10,300 people, primarily civilians, reported killed by Israel's offensive by the Palestinian health ministry. Despite growing international calls for a ceasefire, Netanyahu has maintained his demand for the release of hostages as a prerequisite for any cessation of hostilities.

