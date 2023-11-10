Former Catalan Political Shot In Face In Madrid

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The former head of Spain's centre-right People's Party in Catalonia was shot in the face in the Spanish capital, Madrid on Thursday, as confirmed by the police.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras was shot in the affluent Salamanca area of central Madrid around 1:30 p.m. and subsequently transported to the hospital, according to a report by Reuters.

Meanwhile, hospital authorities confirmed that Vidal-Quadras' life was not in danger despite the severity of the attack.

The assailants, riding a black Yamaha motorcycle, shot Vidal-Quadras and quickly fled the scene. A torched motorcycle believed to be used in the attack was later discovered.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and no arrests have been made as of now, according to a police statement reported by Reuters.

Alejo Vidal-Quadras, 78, was not only a former head of the People's Party in Catalonia but also a founder of Spain's far-right Vox party. He had served as European Parliament vice-president from 2009 to 2014.

The attack shocked Spanish politicians, with leaders from various political parties, including PP and Vox, calling for a thorough investigation and swift arrests. Like Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, international figures condemned the attack and wished Vidal-Quadras a speedy recovery.

