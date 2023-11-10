Afghanistan's World Cup Success Attributed To Ajay Jadeja's Knowledge: Gulbadin Naib

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Afghanistan's World Cup campaign has been greatly bolstered by the presence of former Indian all-rounder Ajay Jadeja. Despite a recent loss to Australia, the team seems poised for a promising run in this World Cup.

Gulbadin Naib, who captained Afghanistan to a silver medal in the Asian Games, praised Jadeja's invaluable contributions to the team's performance. He highlighted Jadeja's ability to provide guidance and share his vast cricketing experience with the Afghan players, Times of India reported.

Jadeja's attention to detail is commendable, breaking the game into 10-minute plays and considering various factors like stadium conditions and ball behaviour. His insights have been instrumental for Afghanistan, Naib said.

Naib expressed his admiration for Ajay Jadeja, having watched him play alongside cricket legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly on TV. Having him in the dressing room has positively impacted the team's morale.

Afghanistan's head coach, former English player Jonathan Trott, has instilled greater self-confidence in the players. Trott's belief in the team's abilities has boosted their performance and encouraged a more balanced approach.

Confidence has been a critical factor in Afghanistan's success. It has allowed them to maintain an aggressive style of play and secure victories over teams like Sri Lanka and Bangladesh in challenging conditions.

Afghanistan's players carry a fearless attitude due to their background of adversity and hardship. They play with an open heart, knowing they have nothing to lose, which brings out their natural aggression and energy on the field.

The team's fearless approach is evident in senior players and young talents like Rahmanullah Gurbaz. This mindset has contributed to their recent success and a higher percentage of wins.

Afghanistan's commitment to training and preparation was evident as they went all out in their practice sessions, with star player Rashid Khan and others dedicating themselves to improving their skills.

Following a recent defeat against Australia, the team's prospects of advancing to the semi-finals have diminished. However, today presents a new opportunity as the Afghan team faces off against South Africa, hoping to turn their fortunes around and keep their semi-final aspirations alive.

