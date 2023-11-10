Thermoplastic Pipe Market 2023-2032: Latest Growth Opportunity With Future Trends

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Thermoplastic Pipe Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Thermoplastic pipes are a type of piping system constructed of thermoplastic materials that soften and reconstruct when heated and solidify when cold. They are widely used in various industries for the transportation of liquids, gases, and even solids. The growing use of offshore oil and gas drilling is a major driver of the worldwide thermoplastic pipe industry. The thermoplastic pipe is ideal for the oil and gas market as well as other application areas such as the chemical sector, mining & dredging sector, and municipal due to several properties including flexibility, exceptional chemical resistance, low maintenance and installation cost, high strength, better flow characteristics, high mechanical damage resistance, and ability to operate at a higher temperature. Another factor driving the market growth is rising infrastructure development, increasing focus on water management and conservation, and supportive government initiatives that are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period 2023-2030.

Moreover, the growth of the Thermoplastic Pipe Market is supported by rising oil and gas production. As oil and gas production increases, there is a need for the development of infrastructure such as pipelines, refineries, and storage facilities. Thermoplastic pipes are widely used in these applications due to their corrosion resistance, durability, and lightweight nature. The growing demand for infrastructure to support rising oil and gas production drives the need for thermoplastic pipes. According to the International Energy Agencys (IEA) publication Oil 2020- Analysis, global oil production capacity is expected to exceed 5.9 million barrels per day by 2025. Additionally, the increasing number of horizontal wells during oil and gas activities is anticipated to create a lucrative opportunity for the market during the forecast period. However, the high cost of using high-grade thermoplastic composite pipes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players, Ongoing oil & gas production activities, rising mining, quarrying, increasing investments to improve water & wastewater treatment infrastructure and oil & gas exploration activities, and extracting oil & gas activities in the region Whereas, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to factors such as the supportive government initiatives for wastewater treatment and modernization of existing thermal power plant, enhancement of existing mining infrastructure, rise in demand for thermoplastic pipes in the chemicals industry, and enhancement of existing oil & gas fields and deepwater exploration plants.

Major market player included in this report are:

Pipelife Nederland BV

Airborne Oil & Gas BV

Master Tech Company FZC

Future Pipe Industries

AMIANTIT Service GmbH

Aetna Plastics Corporation

Cosmoplast Industry Co

F.W Webb Company

Tianjin Jingtong Pipeline Technology Co. Ltd

BioCote Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In October 2021, TechnipFMC acquired all of Magma Globals outstanding shares; the business will use Magma Globals technology to make Thermoplastic Composite Pipes (TCPs) out of PEEK polymer. TechnipFMC will combine Magma Globals expertise with its flexible pipe technology to develop a Hybrid Flexible Pipe (HFP) for use in Brazils pre-salt areas.

Global Thermoplastic Pipe Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Polymer Type, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Polymer Type:

Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Municipal

Mining

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

COMTEX_443268180/2796/2023-11-10T07:16:32