Structured Insulated Panels Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

Global Structured Insulated Panels Market is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Structured Insulated Panels (SIPs) are building panels composed of a rigid foam insulation core sandwiched between two layers of structural facing materials, typically oriented strand board (OSB) or plywood. The insulation core provides excellent thermal resistance, while the facing materials provide structural strength and rigidity. SIPs are prefabricated in factory-controlled conditions and can be customized to fit specific building requirements.

They are used as a construction material for walls, roofs, and floors in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings, offering energy efficiency, faster installation, and improved structural performance compared to traditional construction methods. The driving factors boosting the market growth are higher thermal resistance compared to traditional building materials and faster construction with cost savings. The higher thermal resistance offered by innovative building materials enhances energy efficiency and occupant comfort, potentially leading to long-term savings on energy bills. Simultaneously, faster construction techniques provide time and cost advantages by expediting project completion and reducing labor and material expenses. These combined benefits make these approaches appealing to the construction industry and building owners seeking sustainable, cost-effective, and efficient solutions.

According to the US Department of Energy, SIPs can reduce energy costs by 12% to 14% in residential buildings. SIPs offer higher thermal resistance than traditional building materials, resulting in reduced energy consumption for heating and cooling and contributing to energy efficiency and sustainability. SIPs pre-fabricated nature enables faster construction. The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) in 2018, states that SIPs can reduce construction time by 55% compared to traditional framing methods. The Structural Insulated Panel Association (SIPA) reports that SIPs can save up to 50% in labor costs due to their simplified installation process. Moreover, the growth of the construction industry in developing countries and increasing emphasis on green building initiatives and green practices are expected to create significant opportunities for the market. However, the lack of awareness about Structured Insulated Panels and volatility in raw materials (EPS and XPS) prices stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Structured Insulated Panels Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising demand from the residential sector, well-developed cold chain and logistics industry, and government efforts to build social infrastructure. In January 2023, the U.S. Department of Transportation allocated a total of USD 5 billion for nine mega-construction projects nationwide through the National Infrastructure Project Assistance (Mega) discretionary grant program. Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to factors such as rapid construction growth in residential and commercial sectors and green building adoption.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cornerstone Building Brands

ArcelorMittal S.A.

Alubel SpA

DANA Group of Companies

Jiangsu Jingxue Insulation Technology Co. Ltd.

Kingspan Group

Manni Group SpA

Nucor Building Systems

Italpannelli SRL

Rautaruukki Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, Owens Corning acquired WearDeck, a Florida-based composite decking and structural lumber manufacturer, to enhance its weather-resistant product portfolio and expertise in commercial and residential applications. The acquisition aims to strengthen Owens Cornings market presence in the decking and lumber industry.

In January 2022, Owens Corning launched FOAMGLAS Perinsul SIP, a thermal bridge solution for high-performance buildings. This new structural insulated panel, composed of cellular glass, effectively eliminates thermal bridging, enhances energy efficiency, and reduces performance degradation in case of moisture exposure.

Global Structured Insulated Panels Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Product, Skin Material, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Product:

EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) Panel

Rigid Polyurethane (PUR) and Rigid Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Panel

Glass Wood Panels

Other Products (Extruded Polystyrene Foam)

By Skin Material:

Oriental Strand Board (OSB)

Plywood

Other Skin Materials (Cement Board)

By Application:

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

