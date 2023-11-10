Calcium Carbide Market 2023 Outlook By Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Regions, And Forecast To 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Calcium Carbide Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Calcium Carbide Market is valued at approximately USD 15.46 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Calcium carbide is a chemical compound with the formula CaC2. It is a grayish-white crystalline solid that has a wide range of industrial applications. Calcium carbide is primarily produced through a chemical reaction between quicklime (calcium oxide) and carbon in an electric arc furnace. The reaction takes place at high temperatures, resulting in the formation of calcium carbide and carbon monoxide gas. The key factors such as growing steel production and rising demand for chemical products that are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the rising steel production is anticipated to support the growth of the Calcium Carbide market. Calcium Carbide is a chemical compound that is primarily used in the production of acetylene gas, which is an important raw material for various industries. Steel production is one of the key industries that heavily relies on Calcium Carbide. Thus, the rising steel production is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period. According to Statista, in 2020, the crude steel production worldwide was 1799 million metric tons and the number increased significantly and reached 1988 million metric tons in 2022. Additionally, rising demand for acetylene and its derivatives is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market during forecast period. However, the harmful effects of calcium carbide on health may stifle market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Calcium Carbide Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Europe dominated the market in 2022. The demand for calcium cyanamide from the agricultural sector is increasing, which will help the market expand in the region. Additional major factors influencing the calcium carbide market expansion in Europe include the usage of CaC2 for the desulfurization of iron and as a fuel in the steel industry. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period. One of the main factors driving the industry is the regions growing chemical and steel manufacturing sectors, increasing PVC manufacturing, and growing steel industry are significant market growth contributors in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Carbide Industries LLC (U.S.)

APH Regency Power Group (India)

MCB Industries Sdn. Bhd. (Malaysia)

KC Group (India)

DCM Shriram Ltd. (India)

AlzChem (Germany)

Denka Company Limited (Japan)

American Elements (U.S.)

Inner Mongolia Baiyanhu Chemical Co., Ltd. China)

Lonza (Switzerland)

Recent Developments in the Market:

In May 2022, the capacity of the polyvinyl chloride (PVC) resins production plant at the DCM Shriram Complex in Kota, Rajasthan, India, was going to significantly grow, according to Shriram Vinyl and Chemical Industries, a division of DCM Shriram. The project also involves expanding the production facilities capacity for products like calcium carbide.

Global Calcium Carbide Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Application, End-user, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Acetylene Gas

Calcium Cyanamide

Reducing & Dehydrating Agents

Steel Making

Others

By End-user

Chemicals

Steel

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

