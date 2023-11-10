Catalyst Carrier Market 2023 Report Examines Latest Trends And Key Drivers Supporting Growth Till 2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Catalyst Carrier Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

lobal Catalyst Carrier Market is valued at approximately USD 440.7 million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.7% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A catalyst carrier is a solid material that provides a surface area for catalysts to be deposited or dispersed. Catalyst carriers play a crucial role in catalytic reactions by providing a platform for catalysts to interact with reactant molecules and facilitate chemical reactions. The Catalyst Carrier Market is expanding because of factors such as the increasing demand for catalysts, rising consumption of petroleum derivatives, and stringent regulations associated with petroleum treatment, coupled with industrial growth and infrastructure development.

In addition, the increasing government initiatives for promoting green chemistry are acting as a key driving factor for market growth during the estimated period. For instance, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had introduced various initiatives to encourage green chemistry such as the Green Chemistry Challenge, the Green Chemistry Design Center, and the Green Chemistry Research and Development Forum. Also, according to Statista, it was estimated that the green chemistry sector was worth around USD 85.6 billion, which is a rise from USD 69.9 billion in 2018. Accordingly, the growing trend of green chemistry is expected to drive the demand for catalyst carriers that are made from sustainable materials. Moreover, the rise in research and development-related activities in the catalyst carrier, as well as the surging demand for efficient catalysis across all industrial verticals present various lucrative opportunities over the forecasting years. However, the volatility in prices of raw materials used for the production of catalyst carriers and the incorporation of advanced technologies in chemical synthesis are challenging the market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Catalyst Carrier Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the high demand for catalysts, rising technological advancements, and increasing focus on energy efficiency. Whereas, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecasting years. Growing environmental regulations, rapid industrial growth, and infrastructure development, as well as growing demand for cleaner fuels and stringent emission regulations, are significantly propelling the market demand across the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Clariant

Cabot Corporation

Saint Gobain Group

Noritake Co., Limited

CeramTec GmbH

Almatis B.V.

CoorsTek, Inc.

Sasol Limited

Petrogas International

Calgon Carbon Corporation

Recent Developments in the Market:

In 2023, BASF SE announced the introduction of the PuriCycle, a novel catalyst-based product. This new item includes brand-new catalysts and adsorbent solutions. Additionally, it cleans pyrolysis oil, which is made from waste plastic, of contaminants.

In April 2021, Unifrax introduced the Eco-lytic catalyst carrier fitted into the vehicle in order to increase the effectiveness of pollution reduction, decrease the consumption of precious metals and raw materials, and lighten the vehicle.

Global Catalyst Carrier Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-use, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Carbon-based

Oxides

Zirconia

Other Types

By End-use:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Manufacturing

Petrochemicals

Automotive

Other End-Use

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Market Report:

