Water Treatment Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth, Future Scope, Trends 2023-2032

Water treatment equipment is a wide range of devices and systems used to treat water to make it safe for various purposes, including drinking, industrial processes, irrigation, and wastewater treatment. These equipment and systems are designed to remove impurities, contaminants, and pollutants from water, improving its quality and ensuring it meets specific standards. The key factors such as rising demand for water treatment in municipalities and industries, stringent regulations associated with wastewater discharge, and rapid urbanization & demographic growth are anticipated to support the market growth during the forecast period.

Moreover, the cohesive government initiative for wastewater treatment is anticipated to create a lucrative demand for the market during the forecast period. In November 2021, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) began the first urban wastewater treatment initiative in Kosovo. The brand-new Prizren wastewater treatment facility, which will handle the sewage of roughly 50,000 persons, will significantly improve the water quality of Kosovos rivers and lakes. Also, in September 2022, Atat its location in Kallo/Antwerp, Belgium, LANXESS officially opened a new wastewater treatment facility. The plant, with a capacity to process about 260,000 litres of wastewater per hour, cost the special chemicals firm about EUR 12 million to build. Additionally, growing public private investments in wastewater treatment projects, and technological advancement in water treatment equipment are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the market during the forecast period. However, the high installation & operational cost of water treatment systems stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Water Treatment Equipment Market study include: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the presence of key market players, cohesive government initiatives, and rising wastewater treatment facilities in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing population and rising awareness regarding consumption of safe, potable water, and cohesive government initiatives and investment in the region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Ecolab Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Veolia Environment S.A.

Hyflux Ltd.

Xylem Inc.

Pentair Plc.

Degremont

GE Power

BWT AG

VA Tech Wabag Ltd.

Recent Developments in the Market:

In June 2022, New NUF water disinfection system models have been launched for agricultural production facilities, according to NUFiltration, an Israeli water technology company that specialises in water filtration and disinfection systems. Systems for NUF water purification combine filtration and purification in one step. Pathogens are completely separated physically using NUFs technology. Any indoor and vertical farming operations that use coco-peat, rock-wool, hydroponics, aeroponics, or any other combination of methods for cultivation are covered by this regulation.

Global Water Treatment Equipment Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-User, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Process Equipment

Mud Treatment

Filtration Systems & Media

Disinfection

Diversions & Screens

Meters

Membranes

Others

By End-User:

Industrial Water Treatment Equipment

Municipal Water Treatment Equipment

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

