Paper Straw Market Share, Size, Growth, Future Trends, Key Players And Industry Analysis 2023-2032

Global Paper Straw Market is valued approximately at USD 1,377.6 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.93% over the forecast period 2023-2030. A paper straw is a cylindrical utensil made from renewable paper materials, engineered to provide a convenient and sustainable option for savoring beverages. Unlike traditional plastic straws, this eco-conscious alternative minimizes environmental impact by decomposing naturally and avoiding the accumulation of non-biodegradable waste. Its sturdy composition allows for efficient liquid consumption while prioritizing the preservation of our ecosystems and the well-being of marine life, making it an essential choice for individuals committed to protecting our planet and embracing eco-friendly practices.

According to Statscan, during the first half of 2022, a significant growth trend was observed in the food service and drinking places industry in Canada. This trend is evidenced by the increase in sales value from USD 3.32 billion in January 2022 to USD 5.79 billion in July 2022. The surge in food and beverage sales directly contributes to the rising demand for paper straws in food and drinking establishments throughout the country. This upward movement in sales highlights the increased adoption of sustainable alternatives like paper straws in response to growing environmental concerns and consumer preferences for eco-friendly options. Moreover, the rising trend in online food ordering and high usage of paper straws in the hospitals for intake of liquid medications is expected to create abundant opportunities. However, the high cost of Paper Straw and availability of low cost substitutes stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Paper Straw Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 with the largest market share owing to its developed food and beverage industry, robust supply chain and availability of paper straw manufacturers and suppliers, and supportive government policies and initiatives to promote environment friendly products. However, Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing region during the forecast period, owing to factors such as growing foodservice industry, increasing environmental awareness, increasing tourism and hospitality sector, including hotels, resorts, and restaurants, who are increasingly opting for paper straws to meet the expectations of eco-conscious travellers and maintain their sustainability credentials.

Major market player included in this report are:

UFlex Limited

Hoffmaster Group Inc.

Huhtamaki OYJ

Soton Daily Necessities Co. Ltd.

Canada Brown Eco Products Ltd.

IPI SRL

Transcend Packaging Ltd.

Fuling Global Inc.

Tetra Pak International SA

Karat by Lollicup

Recent Developments in the Market:

In July 2022, SIG India, a prominent system and solution provider for aseptic carton packaging, recently introduced a comprehensive lineup of recyclable paper straws. This launch signifies the companys commitment to providing sustainable alternatives in the packaging industry.

In April 2022, Ulfex, a company specializing in sustainable packaging solutions, recently unveiled its U-Shape Paper Straw. With an ambitious production target, Ulfex aims to manufacture 100 million straws in the first month, followed by a staggering 200 million straws in the subsequent months.

Global Paper Straw Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Material, Application, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Material:

Virgin Paper

Recycled Paper

By Application:

Foodservice

Households

Institutions

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

