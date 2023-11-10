Quartz Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2023-2032

(MENAFN- Alliance News) The research study conducted by Report Ocean on the " Quartz Market " spans over 100+ pages and delves into various facets of this market. It analyses the business strategies adopted by emerging industry players, examines the geographical scope, dissects market segments, evaluates the product landscape, and investigates price and cost structures. This research report facilitates market segmentation based on the latest Market trends, geographical market, and technological advancements. Each section of the report is meticulously prepared to scrutinize key aspects of the market. Moreover, it includes a detailed analysis of current applications, comparing them while focusing on opportunities, threats, and conducting a competitive analysis of major companies.

Global Quartz Market is valued approximately USD 6740.2 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.19% over the forecast period 2023-2030. Quartz is an engineered stone composed primarily of natural quartz crystals combined with resins, pigments, and other additives. It is a highly durable and versatile material used in various applications such as countertops, flooring, and wall claddings. Quartz offers benefits such as resistance to stains, scratches, and heat, as well as low maintenance requirements. With its wide range of colors, patterns, and finishes, quartz provides an aesthetically appealing and reliable option for both residential and commercial spaces. The driving factors boosting the market growth are growing construction industry and increasing demand in Kitchen and Bath applications.

According to Statista, the size of the construction industry in 2030 is expected to increase from USD 7.3 trillion in 2021 to USD 14.4 trillion. As urbanization continues to rise and construction activities increase, there is a higher demand for quartz as a durable and aesthetically appealing material for countertops, flooring, and wall claddings in residential and commercial buildings. Moreover, increasing awareness of quartz and rising demand for sustainable materials is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market. However, fluctuating raw material costs and high competition from alternative materials such as natural stone (granite, marble), solid surface materials, and other engineered stone products stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The key regions considered for the Global Quartz Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the demand for quartz in residential and commercial construction projects, coupled with the preference for durable and low-maintenance materials. The North American market, particularly the United States, has been a significant consumer of quartz surfaces. However, Asia Pacific is expected to become the fastest growing during the forecast period, owing to factors such as increasing urbanization, rapid economic growth, and rising construction activities in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. Additionally, the expanding middle class, growing disposable incomes, and changing consumer preferences towards modern and durable materials have contributed to the significant growth of the quartz market in this region.

Major market player included in this report are:

AGC Inc.

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd.

Nihon Dempa Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Quartz Corporation

Wilsonart LLC

Santa Margherita S.p.A.

Vicostone Joint Stock Company

Cambria Company LLC

Caesarstone Ltd.

Pokarna Limited

Recent Developments in the Market:

In December 2022, Sibelco expanded its presence in Southern Europe by acquiring the Bassanetti Group, an Italian company involved in the extraction, processing, and marketing of sand products. This strategic move further solidified Sibelcos position in the regions market.

Global Quartz Market Report Scope:

Historical Data: 2020 2021

Base Year for Estimation: 2022

Forecast period: 2023-2030

Report Coverage: Revenue forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth factors, and Trends

Segments Covered: Type, End-User Industry, Region

Regional Scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa

Customization Scope: Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working hours) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope*

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within countries involved in the study.

The report also caters detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, it also incorporates potential opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

High-Purity Quartz

Quartz Crystal

Silicone Metal

By End-User Industry:

Electronics & Semiconductor

Solar

Buildings & Construction

Optics & Telecommunication

Automotive

Other End-User Industries

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

