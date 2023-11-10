How To Decide When To Get A Retainer

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Retainers are essential to any orthodontic treatment, as they help maintain the results achieved from braces or clear aligners for teeth . After investing so much time and money into straightening teeth, choosing the right retainer is vital to ensure lasting results. With so many options on the market, deciding which is best can be overwhelming, but it doesn't have to be.

Types of Retainers

The two primary types of retainers are fixed and removable. Fixed retainers, also known as bonded or lingual retainers, are attached to the back of teeth with a dental adhesive. They are usually recommended for those who have had extensive orthodontic treatment or have a high risk of relapse. Removable retainers are worn like a mouthguard and can be taken out for eating, brushing, and flossing. They come in three main types: Hawley retainers, Essix retainers, and clear retainers. Hawley and Essix retainers are made of plastic and acrylic, while clear retainers are made of clear plastic and are designed to look similar to clear aligners.

Comparing Retainers

Fixed retainers are more expensive than removable ones due to the higher labor and material costs. They are also more challenging to clean and maintain. On the other hand, removable retainers can be easily cleaned, but they need to be worn consistently to achieve the desired results. Hawley retainers are the most affordable option and have been used for decades. They are custom-made for each patient and can be adjusted for a snug fit. Essix retainers are popular because of their discreet appearance.

Factors to Consider

When choosing a retainer, there are several factors that need consideration. First, people should look at their budget and figure out how much they are willing to spend. Then, they need to take into account the level of orthodontic correction they require and whether a fixed or removable retainer would better suit their needs. Considering their lifestyle and how much time and effort they will invest in cleaning and maintaining their retainer is the next step. And finally, once a person has determined all of these factors, they should consult an orthodontist or dentist to determine the best option for their unique needs.

Clear Aligner Retainers

Clear retainers are becoming an increasingly popular option for those who have undergone clear aligner treatment. They apply gentle pressure to the teeth to help maintain their new position, just like clear aligners. Clear retainers are usually worn only at night, which makes them convenient and easy to wear. They are made with a unique, durable material less prone to staining than traditional clear aligners. Clear retainers can be more expensive than other types of retainers, but they keep teeth straight without affecting the appearance of a person's smile. Be sure to compare each clear aligner's price before deciding which option will work best.

Discuss With a Dentist

Retainers are an important part of maintaining the results of orthodontic treatment. Whether a person prefers a fixed or removable retainer, there is an option that will suit their needs and budget. Whatever option an individual chooses, it will help people to remember to consult with an orthodontist or dentist to determine the best retainer for their specific case. With proper care and maintenance, a retainer will help keep teeth straight and beautiful for years.