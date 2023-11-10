Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 9th November 2023). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,420.6 0.3% 56.1% RSISX USD Index 1,396.8 0.3% 80.3%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 6,470.1 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 4.9 # of Traded Companies 61 Traded Shares (mn)/d 3,914 # of Companies (Up) 25 Total Trades (#/d) 3,567 # of Companies (Down) 24 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 18,231 # of Companies (Not changed) 12 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 13,811 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 4 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320/ 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 8

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Baghdad for Packing Materials (NRM) IBPM 5.750 139.6% 187.5% Rehab Karbala Company HKAR 1.100 23.6% 5.0% Al-Ameen Financial Inv. (NRM) VAMF 0.600 20.0% 20.0% Palestine Hotel (UCM) HPAL 23.150 12.9% 63.0% Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.090 12.5% 28.6% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) United Bank BUND 0.070 -12.5% 16.7% Sumer Commercial Bank BSUC 0.120 -7.7% -36.8% AL-Wiaam for Financial Inv. (UCM) VWIF 0.560 -6.7% 124.0% Al-Ahlyia for Agricultural Prod. AAHP 0.770 -6.1% -9.9% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 3.160 -6.0% 130.7% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Bank of Baghdad BBOB 1,886.4 1,429.1 29.2% Iraqi for Seed Production AISP 1,394.4 1,056.3 21.6% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 610.4 462.4 9.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 330.1 250.1 5.1% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 224.8 170.3 3.5%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,657 3,342.4 2,532.1 51.7% Agriculture 859 1,421.0 1,076.5 22.0% Hotels&Tourism 172 657.7 498.3 10.2% Industry 535 587.3 444.9 9.1% Services 183 225.5 170.8 3.5% Telecom 137 224.8 170.3 3.5% Insurance 16 11.1 8.4 0.2% Investment 8 0.1 0.1 0.0% Grand Total 3,567 6,470.1 4,901.6 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



Iraq is considering raising the percentage allowed for foreigners to own listed companies from 49% to 100%, according to the head of the Iraqi Securities Commission, Faisal Al Haimus. Al-Haimus said on the sidelines of his participation in the fourteenth Turkish-Arab Economic Forum in Istanbul, that the step, which came at the request of foreign investors, will be in the new law of the Securities Commission, which was submitted to the relevant authorities. He added, "The General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers is currently studying the law, to be sent after that to the Council of Ministers and then to Parliament to vote on it to enter into force as soon as it passes which will be an important opportunity to stimulate foreign investment to the country."

The Chairman of the Securities Commission met with a delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government. During the meeting, the two parties discussed future plans to develop the securities sector in Iraq in general and to enhance cooperation between the Commission and the Kurdistan Regional Government in this regard. (NINA)

National Islamic Bank (BNAI) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 50.0 bn shares starting Nov. 5 from the capital increase to IQD301.0 bn through 19.9% rights issue. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Al Janoob Islamic Bank (BJAB) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 260.0 bn shares starting Nov. 13 from the capital increase to IQD510.0 bn through 104% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

The Iraqi Company for Deposit Insurance will hold its AGM on Nov. 14 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital through bonus issue, listing its shares on the ISX, and electing new board members. ISC is requesting Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) to disclose information regarding the company's activity and a preliminary report on the financial statements and whether there is a material impact that affects the company's activity and its continuation of trading.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



New shares of Al-Hamraa for Insurance (NHAM) from the capital increase through a 257% rights issue to IQD25.0 bn resumed trading on Nov. 6.

United Bank (BUND) resumed trading on Nov. 7 after disclosing its FY22 financial results.

Erbil Bank for Investment & Finance (BERI) resumed trading on Nov. 8 after holding its AGM on Oct. 7 in which they discussed and approved 2022 annual financial statements. Fallujah for Construction Materials (IFCM) resumed trading on Nov. 9 after holding its AGM on Nov. 2 in which they discussed and approved 2020 & 2021 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX will suspend trading of Bank of Baghdad (BBOB) starting Nov. 19 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 22 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% bonus issue, and electing nine original and nine alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Islamic Bank (BIIB) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 11 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue.

ISX suspended trading of Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) starting Nov. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 12 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements and dividend distribution.

ISX will suspend trading of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) starting Nov. 14 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 18 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD255.0 bn to IQD305.0 bn through 8.3% rights issue and 11.3% bonus issue, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Palestine Hotel (HPAL) starting Nov. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 20 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members if a vote is taken in favor of dismissal of current board members. ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) starting Nov. 21 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 26 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and electing four original and four alternative board members.

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .