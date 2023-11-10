(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Little Changed













Advertisment





S&P 500 futures were little changed Friday as traders kept an eye on Treasury yields after the broad-market index ended an eight-day run of gains.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials picked up 90 points, or 0.3%, to 34,034.

Futures for the S&P 500 cleared breakeven eight points, or 0.1%, at 4,370.25.

Futures for the NASDAQ moved higher 3.5 points to 15,259.50, after ending a nine-day string of wins - also its lengthiest run of gains in two years.

As the week winds down, the S&P 500 is poised for a modest loss of 0.3% and the Dow is looking at a decline of 0.5%. The NASDAQ has a modest gain of 0.3% week to date.

Trade Desk swooned nearly 30% after the digital ad company offered weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. Elsewhere, hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power cratered 25% on a wider-than-expected third quarter loss and a miss on revenue.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 settled 0.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.8%.

Oil prices gathered 92 cents to $76.60 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dulled $18.80 to $1,951.00 U.S. an ounce.





















MENAFN10112023000212011056ID1107407248