(MENAFN- Baystreet) Futures Dip on U.S. Fed Remarks

Canopy Growth in Vogue

















Futures for Canada's main stock index slipped on Friday, as U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish remarks refueled rate hike worries, while a slip in prices of most metals also weighed on investor sentiment.

The TSX Composite gained 57.2 points to close Thursday at 19,587.41.

December futures declined 0.4% early Friday.

The Canadian dollar was flat at 72.41 cents U.S.

In corporate news, pot producer Canopy Growth reported a smaller second-quarter adjusted core loss on Thursday on the back of cost cuts.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange lost 0.89 points Thursday to 514.94.

ON WALLSTREET

S&P 500 futures were little changed Friday as traders kept an eye on Treasury yields after the broad-market index ended an eight-day run of gains.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials picked up 90 points, or 0.3%, to 34,034.

Futures for the S&P 500 cleared breakeven eight points, or 0.1%, at 4,370.25.

Futures for the NASDAQ moved higher 3.5 points to 15,259.50, after ending a nine-day string of wins - also its lengthiest run of gains in two years.

As the week winds down, the S&P 500 is poised for a modest loss of 0.3% and the Dow is looking at a decline of 0.5%. The NASDAQ has a modest gain of 0.3% week to date.

Trade Desk swooned nearly 30% after the digital ad company offered weak revenue guidance for the fourth quarter. Elsewhere, hydrogen fuel cell company Plug Power cratered 25% on a wider-than-expected third quarter loss and a miss on revenue.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 settled 0.2%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng fell 1.8%.

Oil prices gathered 92 cents to $76.60 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices dulled $18.80 to $1,951.00 U.S. an ounce.























