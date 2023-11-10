Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Friday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA -- Seven more Kuwaiti ambulances reach the Gaza Strip from Egypt's Rafah Crossing Point as part of Kuwait's relief and humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, says Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).

RAMALLAH -- Two Palestinian teenagers die of wounds they had sustained by the gunfire of Israeli occupation forces during an Israeli air raid earlier Friday, according to local media.

CAIRO -- Egyptian President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi and visiting Qatari Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad reiterate rejection of the liquidation of the Palestinian cause at the expense of the Palestinian people and the region's countries.

PARIS -- Paris Peace Forum kick off to discuss reaching a common ground on climate change, space and bio minerals.

BAGHDAD -- The meeting of the Standing Committee on Political Affairs of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) kicks off in Iraq, with the participation of representatives of 15 parliaments, including Kuwait. (end)