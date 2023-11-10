Turkiye Sends Aid Ship To Gaza - Moh

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday that a ship carrying medical aid to the population of the Gaza Strip is set to arrive at Egypt's Arish Port on Saturday.

"A total of 51 containers of medical supplies, generators and 20 ambulances, with necessary permissions, were loaded onto a ship from Izmir's Alsancak port and sent to Egypt," Koca said in a post on X, formerly twitter.

He added that the relief aid contains a fully equipped heavy-climate type field hospital with operating rooms and intensive-care units, field hospitals and medical supplies.

Turkiye had sent eight planes to Egypt, carrying medicine, medical supplies and generators for the people of the Gaza Strip. (end)

