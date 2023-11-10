               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Turkiye Sends Aid Ship To Gaza - Moh


11/10/2023 8:10:37 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Nov 10 (KUNA) -- Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday that a ship carrying medical aid to the population of the Gaza Strip is set to arrive at Egypt's Arish Port on Saturday.
"A total of 51 containers of medical supplies, generators and 20 ambulances, with necessary permissions, were loaded onto a ship from Izmir's Alsancak port and sent to Egypt," Koca said in a post on X, formerly twitter.
He added that the relief aid contains a fully equipped heavy-climate type field hospital with operating rooms and intensive-care units, field hospitals and medical supplies.
Turkiye had sent eight planes to Egypt, carrying medicine, medical supplies and generators for the people of the Gaza Strip. (end)
aas



MENAFN10112023000071011013ID1107407245

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search