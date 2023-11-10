Combined Arms Army's Special Forces Marches To“Gapichig” Peak

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Combined Arms Army's Special Forces marched to the
“Gapichig” peak on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the
Supreme Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev's election as
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The head of state, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, in 2003, when he was first
elected to the post of President, addressed the Azerbaijani people
and stated that at any cost we will liberate our historical lands
from the occupation, either peace or war. The 30-year occupation
ended due to the political will and command of Mr. Ilham Aliyev,
whose word is as valuable as his signature, the determination of
the Azerbaijan Army and the unity of the Azerbaijani people. The
magnificent victory gained in the war is inscribed in golden
letters in our history.
The military personnel of the Combined Arms Army in a festive
mood celebrates the 20th election anniversary of President Mr.
Ilham Aliyev, who stated“We gained the victory at the cost of
lives of our heroic soldiers and officers”, and demonstrates a
sense of pride for serving under his supreme command.
In continuation of a series of events held in the Combined Arms
Army on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Supreme
Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Ilham Aliyev's election as President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the Combined Arms Army's Special Forces
marched to the“Gapichig” peak, the highest peak of the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic.
Having overcome difficult mountain passes and climbed to the
3905-meter-high“Gapichig” peak, located in the territory of
Ordubad region, the Special Forces attached a plaque on the rock.
The plaque depicting an Iron Fist is dedicated to the 20th
anniversary of the unprecedented service of the President of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of
the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the Motherland, people and
statehood.
