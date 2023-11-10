Teenager Illegally Deported To Russia Returning To Ukraine Soon Lubinets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bohdan Yermokhin, a Ukrainian teenager who had been illegally deported by Russian occupiers from Mariupol to the territory of Russia, will soon return to Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“I officially confirm that we have agreements on Bohdan's return to Ukraine and reunion with his sister,” Lubinets wrote.

The ombudsman called on everyone to stay calm and not to spread unverified information. In his words, publicity is harmful to the process of returning Ukrainian citizens.

Lubinets added that he would gladly disclose the details as soon as Yermokhin enters the territory of Ukraine.

A reminder that, since July 2022, Bohdan Yermokhin had made several unsuccessful attempts to return to Ukraine. Instead, he was forced to obtain a Russian passport.

On November 19, 2023, Yermokhin is turning 18 years old, and he has already been handed a military draft notice in Russia.

Recently, Yermokhin has requested aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get back home.