Jordanians Take To Streets In Solidarity With Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 10 (Petra)-- Jordanians rallied in downtown Amman after Friday prayer in a solidarity march with the Palestinians in front of the Al-Husseini Mosque in downtown Amman.The protesters decried the Israeli occupation forces' vicious and hostile bombardment on Gaza Strip infrastructure, mosques, churches, schools, and hospitals.They denounced the situation of world silence towards this aggression and the application of double standards in handling this war and its aftermath, and they demanded robust international and Arab action against the vicious onslaught.Waving Jordanian and Palestinian flags, they demanded that Jordan cease all sorts of engagement with Israel while applauding the country's noble stance.Additionally, they emphasized the necessity of supporting the Palestinian people's steadfastness in Gaza and opening the crossings to deliver much-needed humanitarian relief to the Strip's residents, who are at risk of the worst kinds of forced relocation and genocide.Other demonstrations took place in different parts of Amman including in front of Al-Kalouti Mosque and in the port city of Aqaba.