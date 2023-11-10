Seychelles: President Ramkalawan Arrives In Saudi Arabia Ahead Of The First Saudi-Africa Summit

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)

The President of the Republic of Seychelles Mr Wavel Ramkalawan arrived in Riyadh late yesterday evening (9 November) ahead of his participation at Saudi- Africa Summit being held in Riyadh.

The President was welcomed by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, Deputy Governor of Riyadh Region, upon his arrival at King Khalid International Airport.

Also present to welcome President Ramkalawan was Ambassador Gervais Moumou from the Seychelles Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

President Ramkalawan joins over 50 African Heads of State and Government for the inaugural Saudi-Africa Summit aimed at enhancing political coordination, address regional security threats, promote economic transformation and boost investment cooperation.

President Ramkalawan will later today address the conference during the closed session of the summit after the official opening ceremony at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center.

