South Africa: President Congratulates Prof Dire Tladi

President Cyril Ramaphosa offers his warm congratulations to Prof Dire Tladi of the University of Pretoria on his election by the United Nations as a judge of the International Court of Justice.

In May 2023, Cabinet endorsed Prof Tladi's nomination by the South African Government, together with South Africa's membership on the Permanent Court of Arbitration.

The International Court of Justice is the principal judicial organ of the United Nations and one of the six principal bodies of the UN.

The Court's role is to settle, in accordance with international law, legal disputes submitted to it by States and to give advisory opinions on legal questions referred to it by authorised United Nations organs and specialised agencies.

The Court comprises 15 judges who are elected for terms of office of nine years by the United Nations General Assembly and the Security Council.

Professor Tladi is a leading international law scholar whose accomplishments span different areas of the field, including academic, government service, diplomatic and practice.

He is Professor of International Law at the University of Pretoria and serves as President of the South African Branch of the International Law Association and Executive Member of the International Law Association.

He has served as Chair of the International Law Commission, an organ of the UN generally regarded as a feeder body for the International Court of Justice.

He was previously Legal Adviser of the South African Mission in New York and Special Adviser to South African Ministers of international relations.

President Ramaphosa said:“Prof Tladi's election as a judge of the International Court of Justice is an outstanding personal achievement in which the nation shares with great pride.

“We appreciate the confidence expressed by the United Nations in Prof Tladi's capabilities.

“He becomes the newest member of a fraternity of South Africans globally who are in positions of service to the international community and making important contributions to the better world we seek to build.

“We wish Prof Tladi well as he prepares to contribute to the Court and its jurisprudence from the Palace of Peace in The Hague, Netherlands.”

