Egypt: President El-Sisi Meets Amir Of State Of Qatar

Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received the Amir of the State of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

The Spokesman for the Presidency said President El-Sisi and Sheikh Tamim held discussions that lauded continued development in relations between the two brotherly countries. The two leaders agreed to continue activating the various frameworks of cooperation and mechanisms of consultation and coordination at all levels between the two countries.

The meeting also discussed the Israeli military escalation in the Gaza Strip, and the subsequent regional challenges that push the region in dangerous and uncalculated directions. The two leaders discussed the best ways to protect innocent civilians in Gaza and to stop the bloodshed. They reviewed the intensive efforts aimed at achieving a ceasefire and sustaining the delivery of humanitarian aid in quantities that meet the needs of the Palestinian people in Gaza. They confirmed rejection of any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian issue at the expense of the Palestinian people or the countries of the region as well as attempts at forced displacement.

The two sides confirmed continuing consultations in order to stop the current escalation in order to reduce the suffering of civilians and stop the bloodshed of the brotherly Palestinian people, leading to the establishment of their independent state, in accordance with the international legitimacy references, and the achievement of just peace in the region.

