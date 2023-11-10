WORLD TITAN CLUB ANNOUNCES GRAND OPENING CEREMONY DATE & VENUE

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 10.11.2023, Dubai UAE: World Titan Club is thrilled to announce the official grand opening ceremony for our dynamic ecosystem of collaboration and learning. The ceremony will take place on 08.2023 at magnificent Movenpick Grand Al bustan hotel, Dubai, UAE, where leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs will come together to celebrate the launch of this empowering platform.



World Titan Club's vision is to create an environment that inspires and empowers individuals to reach their full potential. The grand opening ceremony will mark the beginning of a new era of collaboration, innovation, and growth for leaders in various industries.



Attendees can look forward to networking opportunities, insightful discussions, and a glimpse into the exciting initiatives that World Titan Club will offer to support the success of its members.



We invite you to join us at the grand opening ceremony as we embark on this journey to empower and inspire leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs. Stay tuned for more details on this momentous event.

For media inquiries, Please visit: NUMBER : +971 52 276 6591

COMPANY NAME : GOLDEN TREE AWARDS

ADDRESS : Business Centre, Al Saaha C wing, Downtown, Dubai, UAE.

EMAIL ID :

WEBSITE : more information on our vision and upcoming events.



About World Titan Club

World Titan Club is a pioneering platform designed to empower and inspire leaders, executives, and entrepreneurs by creating a dynamic ecosystem of collaboration and learning. With a focus on driving innovation and fostering meaningful connections, World Titan Club is committed to providing its members with the resources and support needed to thrive in today's ever-evolving business landscape.

