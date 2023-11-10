Italy, Uzbekistan Ink On Dev't Of Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio Mattarella have signed a number of documents following the meeting in Tashkent, Trend reports.

As a result of the talks, the parties have adopted a joint statement aimed at further development of strategic partnership and multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, agreements on cooperation in the spheres of education, science, and technology, as well as innovation, and sports were also signed.

Meanwhile, the trade volume between Italy and Uzbekistan stood at $157.5 million during the first four months of 2023.

Additionally, in 2022, the total trade turnover between these two nations reached $381.1 million. Notably, exports accounted for $51.3 million, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 27.8 percent, while imports amounted to $329.8 million, indicating a 15.5 percent decrease compared to the preceding year.

Furthermore, the combined value of collaborative ventures and projects between Uzbekistan and Italy stands at an impressive 9 billion euros.

