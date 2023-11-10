Italy, Uzbekistan Ink On Dev't Of Strategic Partnership

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio
Mattarella have signed a number of documents following the meeting
in Tashkent, Trend reports.
As a result of the talks, the parties have adopted a joint
statement aimed at further development of strategic partnership and
multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.
Moreover, agreements on cooperation in the spheres of education,
science, and technology, as well as innovation, and sports were
also signed.
Meanwhile, the trade volume between Italy and Uzbekistan stood
at $157.5 million during the first four months of 2023.
Additionally, in 2022, the total trade turnover between these
two nations reached $381.1 million. Notably, exports accounted for
$51.3 million, marking a substantial year-on-year increase of 27.8
percent, while imports amounted to $329.8 million, indicating a
15.5 percent decrease compared to the preceding year.
Furthermore, the combined value of collaborative ventures and
projects between Uzbekistan and Italy stands at an impressive 9
billion euros.
