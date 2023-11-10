Uzbekistan, Italy Sign Visa Exemption Agreement For Diplomats

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, November 10. President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President of Italy Sergio
Mattarella have signed an Intergovernmental agreement on the
exemption of holders of diplomatic passports from visa procedures,
Trend reports.
The document was signed following the meeting between the heads
of states in Uzbekistan's Tashkent.
During the discussions, both sides explored the prospects of
broadening their strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted
collaborations in key sectors.
The President of Italy expressed firm support for the ongoing
irreversible reforms in the emerging New Uzbekistan and commended
Uzbekistan's endeavors in promoting regional stability.
Significant focus was placed on translating the agreements
forged during the official visit of Uzbekistan's President to Italy
in June of the current year into practical actions.
Furthermore, the parties have made arrangements for the
inaugural meeting of the Strategic Dialogue at the foreign
ministerial level scheduled for the upcoming year.
Meanwhile, President of Italy Sergio Mattarella is currently on
a working visit to Uzbekistan, accompanied by Deputy Minister of
Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy Edmondo
Cirielli.
The visit will conclude on November 11 following the president's
visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.
Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's
WhatsApp channel
MENAFN10112023000187011040ID1107407103
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.